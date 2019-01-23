Carlos Salzedo (6 April 1885 – 17 August 1961) was a French harpist, pianist, composer and conductor. He led a multi-faceted career, but his main focus was the harp. His compositions brought a modern sensibility to the harp's virtuoso repertoire. He influenced many composers with his thirty-seven tone colors newly derived from his unique perception of the harp's acoustic nature, and also through through his work establishing and leading the International Composers' Guild. He became the most prominent harp teacher of the 20th Century, his many harp students earning teaching positions, and performing in symphony orchestras. His influence was far and wide, through touring in concert, performing on radio and making a number of recordings.

Salzedo started studying at the Paris Conservatory at age nine and won the premier prix in harp and piano when he was just 16, an unmatched feat. He started his solo recital career at age 18, touring Europe in recital playing both harp and piano, and six years later, joining the orchestra of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. He toured extensively with the Trio de Lutèce, where he played with Georges Barrère on flute and Paul Kéfer on cello. After being drafted into the French Army during World War I, Salzedo returned to the United States and continued touring with the trio. He developed a method of using gestures in his harp method, in consultation with the legendary danseur Vaslav Nijinsky. He organized the Salzedo Harp Ensemble with his harp students, which toured the country, and also the Lawrence Harp Quintette, which accepted smaller engagements in place of the Salzedo Harp Ensemble. He performed as a soloist with many orchestras, introducing such works as Maurice Ravel's Introduction et Allegro, Claude Debussy's Danses Sacree et Profane, and other concertos. The Trio introduced new French music to American audiences, with the works of composers such as Debussy, Pierne and Ravel. His ensemble also toured in...