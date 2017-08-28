Micki FreeBorn 20 May 1955
Micki Free
1955-05-20
Micki Free Biography (Wikipedia)
Micki Free (born May 20, 1955) is a guitarist and singer of Native American descent. He won a Grammy Award for his contribution to the Beverly Hills Cop (1984) movie soundtrack and has won two Native American Music Awards. He is the director of Promotions and Special Events for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International.
Micki Free Tracks
There's A Hole In The Heart Of The Blues
God Is On The Phone
