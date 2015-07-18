Zachary David "Zach" Sobiech (May 3, 1995 – May 20, 2013) was an American singer-songwriter and musician from Stillwater, Minnesota, who was a member of the band A Firm Handshake. The single "Clouds" gained extensive media attention on YouTube, prior to Sobiech's death from cancer in May 2013. It charted on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually becoming a hit also in the UK, Canada and France. "Clouds" hit #1 on iTunes in 2013.