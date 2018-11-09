HaloBritish rock band of the 2000's. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2004
Halo
1999
Halo Biography (Wikipedia)
Halo are a rock band from Bristol, England, who formed in 1999 and disbanded in 2004. In 2002, they released one album, and had three singles in the UK Singles Chart. They reformed in 2011 and are currently recording their second album.
Halo Tracks
Talk That Stuff Spyro Special
Talk That Stuff Spyro Special
Talk That Stuff Spyro Special
Talk That Stuff
Talk That Stuff
Talk That Stuff
All Or Nothing
All Or Nothing
All Or Nothing
Perfectly Still
Perfectly Still
Perfectly Still
