Władysław ŻeleńskiBorn 6 July 1837. Died 23 January 1921
Władysław Żeleński (6 July 1837 – 23 January 1921) was a Polish composer, pianist and organist.
Żeleński was born in Grodkowice. He was a representative of neoromanticism in Polish music. Since early days Żeleński showed interest in chamber music. While in secondary school, he wrote two quartets and a trio that, however, have not survived to our times. Later chamber pieces: Sextet in C major, Op. 9 and Wariacje na temat własny (Variations on an Original Theme) for string quartet, Op. 29 Żeleński composed while studying first in Prague and later in Paris. He died in Kraków.
Władysław was the father of physician and writer Tadeusz Boy-Żeleński.
Władysław Żeleński Tracks
2 Choral Songs: Zaczarowana krolewna; Przy rozstaniu
Goplana Act I (Goplana's aria)
W Tatrach (In the Tatras) - overture (Op.27) (1871)
Concerto in E flat Op.60
