CeCe RogersBorn 30 April 1962
CeCe Rogers
1962-04-30
CeCe Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
CeCe Rogers, born Kenneth Jesse Rogers III, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer from Cleveland, Ohio.
He was given the nickname CeCe by James Brown, who watched him performing at 11 years of age, imitating Chubby Checker. He is considered one of the most popular male vocalists in house music. In 1987, CeCe recorded the track "Someday" in collaboration with Marshall Jefferson, to this day, the song is seen as an anthem in the genre of house music, having been rated number 3 in MixMag's 100 Greatest Singles of All Time.
CeCe Rogers Tracks
Someday
CeCe Rogers
Someday
Someday
Come Together (Danny Rampling Vocal Edit)
CeCe Rogers
Come Together (Danny Rampling Vocal Edit)
The Ghetto
Jestofunk
The Ghetto
The Ghetto
All Join Hands
CeCe Rogers
All Join Hands
All Join Hands
Someday (1987)
CeCe Rogers
Someday (1987)
Someday (1987)
