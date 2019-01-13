CeCe Rogers, born Kenneth Jesse Rogers III, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer from Cleveland, Ohio.

He was given the nickname CeCe by James Brown, who watched him performing at 11 years of age, imitating Chubby Checker. He is considered one of the most popular male vocalists in house music. In 1987, CeCe recorded the track "Someday" in collaboration with Marshall Jefferson, to this day, the song is seen as an anthem in the genre of house music, having been rated number 3 in MixMag's 100 Greatest Singles of All Time.