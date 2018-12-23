The Bad PlusFormed 2000
The Bad Plus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk0y.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9bede5d-89b6-4c43-9c45-ca3930cf4db8
The Bad Plus Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bad Plus is a jazz trio from Minneapolis, Minnesota, consisting of bassist Reid Anderson, pianist Orrin Evans, and drummer Dave King.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bad Plus Tracks
Sort by
Pound For Pound
The Bad Plus
Pound For Pound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Pound For Pound
Last played on
As This Moment Slips Away
The Bad Plus
As This Moment Slips Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
As This Moment Slips Away
Last played on
Trace
The Bad Plus
Trace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Trace
Last played on
As This Moment Slips Away
The Bad Plus
As This Moment Slips Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
As This Moment Slips Away
Last played on
Hurricane Birds
The Bad Plus
Hurricane Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Hurricane Birds
Last played on
Smells Like Teen Spirit
The Bad Plus
Smells Like Teen Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Last played on
Semi-Simple Variations
Milton Babbitt
Semi-Simple Variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Semi-Simple Variations
Last played on
The Beautiful Ones
The Bad Plus
The Beautiful Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
The Beautiful Ones
Last played on
Big Eater
Reid Anderson
Big Eater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Big Eater
The Robots
Florian Schneider
The Robots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
The Robots
1972 Bronze Medalist
David King
1972 Bronze Medalist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
1972 Bronze Medalist
Wolf out and Gold Prisms Incorporated
David King
Wolf out and Gold Prisms Incorporated
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Wolf out and Gold Prisms Incorporated
Self Serve
Ethan Iverson
Self Serve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Self Serve
Prehensile Dream
Reid Anderson
Prehensile Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Prehensile Dream
Super America
The Bad Plus
Super America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Super America
Last played on
Flim
The Bad Plus
Flim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Flim
Last played on
I Walk The Line
The Bad Plus
I Walk The Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
I Walk The Line
Last played on
Games Without Frontiers
The Bad Plus
Games Without Frontiers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Games Without Frontiers
Last played on
The Robots
The Bad Plus
The Robots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
The Robots
Last played on
Sing For A Silver Dollar
The Bad Plus
Sing For A Silver Dollar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Sing For A Silver Dollar
Last played on
I Want To Feel Good Part 2
The Bad Plus
I Want To Feel Good Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
I Want To Feel Good Part 2
Last played on
Life On Mars
The Bad Plus
Life On Mars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Life On Mars
Last played on
And Here We Test Our Powers Of Observation
The Bad Plus
And Here We Test Our Powers Of Observation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Seven Minute Mind
The Bad Plus
Seven Minute Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Seven Minute Mind
Last played on
Physical Cities
The Bad Plus
Physical Cities
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Physical Cities
Gold Prisms Incorporated
The Bad Plus
Gold Prisms Incorporated
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Gold Prisms Incorporated
Beauty Has It Hard
The Bad Plus
Beauty Has It Hard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Beauty Has It Hard
Knows The Difference
The Bad Plus
Knows The Difference
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Knows The Difference
I Hear You
The Bad Plus
I Hear You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
I Hear You
Do It Again
The Bad Plus
Do It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Do It Again
Epistolary Echoes
The Bad Plus
Epistolary Echoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Epistolary Echoes
Self Serve
The Bad Plus
Self Serve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Self Serve
Wolf Out
The Bad Plus
Wolf Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Wolf Out
Dirty Blonde
The Bad Plus
Dirty Blonde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Dirty Blonde
Keep The Bugs Off The Glass And The Bears Off Your Ass
The Bad Plus
Keep The Bugs Off The Glass And The Bears Off Your Ass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Mr. Now
The Bad Plus
Mr. Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk0y.jpglink
Mr. Now
The Bad Plus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist