Kerrier District Born 26 January 1973
Kerrier District
1973-01-26
Kerrier District Biography
Luke Vibert (born 26 January 1973) is a British electronic musician and producer, best known for his work under several aliases such as Plug and Wagon Christ. Raised in Cornwall, Vibert began releasing projects in the 1990s across varied genres, including techno, drum 'n' bass, and trip hop. He has recorded on labels such as Rephlex, Ninja Tune, Planet Mu, and Warp.
Kerrier District Tracks
New York
Kerrier District
New York
New York
Techno Disco (KiNK Remix)
Kerrier District
Techno Disco (KiNK Remix)
Techno Disco (KiNK Remix)
Sexspurt (Ricardo Villalobos & Max Loderbauer Remix)
Kerrier District
Sexspurt (Ricardo Villalobos & Max Loderbauer Remix)
Sexspurt (Ricardo Villalobos & Max Loderbauer Remix)
Come On Kerrier (Head High Remix)
Kerrier District
Come On Kerrier (Head High Remix)
Come On Kerrier (Head High Remix)
Disclix (Remaster)
Kerrier District
Disclix (Remaster)
Disclix (Remaster)
Disco Bus
Kerrier District
Disco Bus
Disco Bus
London Grooves
Kerrier District
London Grooves
London Grooves
Techno Disco (KinK Remix)
Kerrier District
Techno Disco (KinK Remix)
Disco Techno (KiNK Remix)
Kerrier District
Disco Techno (KiNK Remix)
Disco Techno (KiNK Remix)
Come On Kerrier
Kerrier District
Come On Kerrier
Come On Kerrier
Lets Dance and Freak
Kerrier District
Lets Dance and Freak
Lets Dance and Freak
Rock the Discotek
Kerrier District
Rock the Discotek
Rock the Discotek
Discotron
Kerrier District
Discotron
Discotron
Showbix
Kerrier District
Showbix
Showbix
It's The Disco
Kerrier District
It's The Disco
It's The Disco
Treacle
Kerrier District
Treacle
Treacle
