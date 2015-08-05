Alan Charles Jardine (born September 3, 1942) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter who co-founded the Beach Boys. He is best known as the band's rhythm guitarist and for occasionally singing lead vocals on songs such as "Help Me, Rhonda" (1965), "Then I Kissed Her" (1965), and "Come Go with Me" (1978). He has released one solo studio album, A Postcard from California (2010).

In 1988, Jardine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beach Boys.