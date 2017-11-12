Kurt SchwittersGerman artist. Born 20 August 1887. Died 8 January 1948
Kurt Schwitters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1887-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9b8e858-094a-4286-a248-8dfd00a4dd65
Kurt Schwitters Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Hermann Eduard Karl Julius Schwitters (20 June 1887 – 8 January 1948) was a German artist who was born in Hanover, Germany.
Schwitters worked in several genres and media, including dadaism, constructivism, surrealism, poetry, sound, painting, sculpture, graphic design, typography, and what came to be known as installation art. He is most famous for his collages, called Merz Pictures.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kurt Schwitters Tracks
Sort by
Scherzo from Ursonate (1921-32)
Kurt Schwitters
Scherzo from Ursonate (1921-32)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo from Ursonate (1921-32)
Last played on
Ursonate (part)
Kurt Schwitters
Ursonate (part)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ursonate (part)
Last played on
Scherzo from Ursonate by Kurt Schwitters
Kurt Schwitters
Scherzo from Ursonate by Kurt Schwitters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo from Ursonate by Kurt Schwitters
Last played on
Ursonate (extract)
Kurt Schwitters
Ursonate (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ursonate (extract)
Last played on
Ursonate (Dritter Teil)
Kurt Schwitters
Ursonate (Dritter Teil)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ursonate (Dritter Teil)
Last played on
Einleitung Und Erster Teil: Rondo
Kurt Schwitters
Einleitung Und Erster Teil: Rondo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Einleitung Und Erster Teil: Rondo
Last played on
Vierter Teil
Kurt Schwitters
Vierter Teil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vierter Teil
Last played on
Kurt Schwitters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist