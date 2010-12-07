Julian Beeston is an English musician, mainly noted for his time in the electronic groups Nitzer Ebb and Cubanate. He has spent time as a remixing engineer working on artists such as Bob Marley and Billy Idol. More recently, he has worked as a composer and producer, making music for TV commercials for companies such as Mitsubishi and Ford and has produced trailers for Universal, Miramax and 20th Century Fox.

Beeston's father, Ian Beeston, was allegedly murdered by his Thai wife, Wacheerawan Beeston, and her lover, Somchit Janong, in Roi Et Province, Thailand, on Saturday 7 August 2008.