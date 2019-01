Ghost Bath is an American band from Minot, North Dakota, formed in 2012 and fronted by Dennis Mikula. They have released three studio albums and one EP to date, melding black metal and post-rock music. They initially gained notoriety for marketing themselves as being from China.

