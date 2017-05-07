Ghost BathFormed 2012
Ghost Bath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9b1d6e0-2920-4d21-bdeb-546a032d7dd7
Ghost Bath Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghost Bath is an American band from Minot, North Dakota, formed in 2012 and fronted by Dennis Mikula. They have released three studio albums and one EP to date, melding black metal and post-rock music. They initially gained notoriety for marketing themselves as being from China.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ghost Bath Tracks
Sort by
Seraphic
Ghost Bath
Seraphic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seraphic
Last played on
Ambrosial
Ghost Bath
Ambrosial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ambrosial
Last played on
Thrones
Ghost Bath
Thrones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thrones
Last played on
Golden Number
Ghost Bath
Golden Number
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Number
Last played on
Torment
Ghost Bath
Torment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torment
Last played on
Ghost Bath Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist