Brian AsawaBorn 1 October 1966. Died 18 April 2016
1966-10-01
Brian Asawa Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Asawa (October 1, 1966 – April 18, 2016) was a Japanese American opera singer who sang as a countertenor. About Asawa, Opera News stated: "In his prime, Asawa was an electric performer, his fearless performing style supported by a voice of arresting beauty and expressivity."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
English Ayres: 'Turn Back You Wanton Flyer'
Thomas Campion
English Ayres: 'Turn Back You Wanton Flyer'
Now Hath Flora Rob'd Her Bowers
Thomas Campion
Now Hath Flora Rob'd Her Bowers
Oft Have I Sigh'd For Him That Heares Me Not
Thomas Campion
Oft Have I Sigh'd For Him That Heares Me Not
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5c2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-29T16:18:12
29
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
