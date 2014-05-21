Jenny Wilson (born 20 October 1975) is a Swedish singer-songwriter. She founded the band First Floor Power in 1997 and released two albums, There Is Hope and Nerves, before leaving the band to go solo around 2004. She studied graphic design at Konstfack for one year. Her music has a distinct style influenced by electro.

Jenny Wilson was signed to The Knife's Rabid Records, and was a guest vocalist on The Knife's album Deep Cuts on the song You Take My Breath Away which is about The Knife's Karin Dreijer Andersson going to a First Floor Power show. Wilson is also featured in the music video for the song.

Wilson's debut solo album Love and Youth was released in 2005 in Sweden and then, in August 2006, in Australia on Hussle Recordings' album imprint (later to launch independently as etcetc). The first single from the album, Summertime – The Roughest Time, received extensive airplay on Triple J.

In 2010, her first album was included in NME's "The 100 Greatest Albums You've Never Heard" list. It was chosen by Elly Jackson of La Roux.