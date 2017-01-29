Jean-Marie AubersonBorn 2 May 1920. Died 4 July 2004
1920-05-02
Jean-Marie Auberson (May 2, 1920 in Chavornay, Vaud – July 4, 2004) was a Swiss conductor and violinist, student of Ernest Ansermet and Carl Schuricht.
He was born in Chavornay, Vaud canton, Switzerland and died in Draguignan, Var, France.
His musical career:
Jean-Marie Auberson Tracks
Georg Christoph Wagenseil
