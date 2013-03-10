The Sound City Players were a supergroup formed by ex-Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters guitarist and lead-singer Dave Grohl. They consisted in a collaboration of Grohl with Krist Novoselic ex-Nirvana, Stone Sour's and Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age, Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick, Rick Springfield, Stevie Nicks, Alain Johannes, Paul McCartney, and many more.