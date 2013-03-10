Sound City PlayersFormed 2012
Sound City Players
2012
Sound City Players Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sound City Players were a supergroup formed by ex-Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters guitarist and lead-singer Dave Grohl. They consisted in a collaboration of Grohl with Krist Novoselic ex-Nirvana, Stone Sour's and Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age, Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick, Rick Springfield, Stevie Nicks, Alain Johannes, Paul McCartney, and many more.
Sound City Players Tracks
If I Were Me
Sound City Players
If I Were Me
If I Were Me
