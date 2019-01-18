Eilidh Shaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9a68391-6ebf-4fd1-9cd7-5b757c092d40
Eilidh Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Eilidh Shaw is a Scottish fiddle player and singer. She has performed with The Poozies, Harem Scarem and recorded a solo album, Heepirumbo, in 1997. Her brother Donald Shaw was a founding member of Capercaillie. She and The Poozies performed at 2008's Fèis an Eilein in the Isle of Skye. She joined Shoogleniftyin 2018 to replace fiddler Angus R. Grant, who died in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eilidh Shaw Tracks
Sort by
The Westcoaster
Eilidh Shaw
The Westcoaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Westcoaster
Last played on
Pipe Reels: Is Teanadh Ri Oran / Dolina Mackay / Major Campbell Graham MBE
Eilidh Shaw
Pipe Reels: Is Teanadh Ri Oran / Dolina Mackay / Major Campbell Graham MBE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pipe Reels: Is Teanadh Ri Oran / Dolina Mackay / Major Campbell Graham MBE
Last played on
The Sound Of Sleat / Millburn
Eilidh Shaw
The Sound Of Sleat / Millburn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound Of Sleat / Millburn
Last played on
Mo Mhathair
Eilidh Shaw
Mo Mhathair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mo Mhathair
Last played on
The Lines Of Time
Eilidh Shaw
The Lines Of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lines Of Time
Last played on
Highland Hornpipes: Paddy's Rickle Bridge / The Mariners
Eilidh Shaw
Highland Hornpipes: Paddy's Rickle Bridge / The Mariners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highland Hornpipes: Paddy's Rickle Bridge / The Mariners
Last played on
Are You Lonesome Tonight / I Can't Help Falling In Love
Eilidh Shaw
Are You Lonesome Tonight / I Can't Help Falling In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Lonesome Tonight / I Can't Help Falling In Love
Last played on
6/8 Marches
Eilidh Shaw
6/8 Marches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6/8 Marches
Last played on
The Sound of Sleat
Eilidh Shaw
The Sound of Sleat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound of Sleat
Last played on
Eilidh Shaw Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist