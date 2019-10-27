Cootie StarkBorn 27 December 1927. Died 14 April 2005
Cootie Stark
1927-12-27
Cootie Stark Biography (Wikipedia)
Cootie Stark (December 27, 1927 – April 14, 2005) was an American Piedmont blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter. His best remembered recordings were "Metal Bottoms" and "Sandyland." Stark was known as the 'King of the Piedmont blues.'
Blues Around My Bed
Cootie Stark
Blues Around My Bed
Blues Around My Bed
