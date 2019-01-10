Nada SurfFormed 1992
Nada Surf
1992
Nada Surf Biography
Nada Surf is an American alternative rock band which currently consists of Matthew Caws (guitar, vocals), Ira Elliot (drums), Doug Gillard (guitar) and Daniel Lorca (bass, backing vocals). Based in New York City and formed in the 1990s, Nada Surf continues to tour. Their eighth album, You Know Who You Are, was a featured release on NPR in February 2016.
Nada Surf Tracks
Always Love
Nada Surf
Always Love
Always Love
The Way You Wear Your Head
Nada Surf
The Way You Wear Your Head
The Way You Wear Your Head
Hi-Speed Soul
Nada Surf
Hi-Speed Soul
Hi-Speed Soul
Inside Of Love
Nada Surf
Inside Of Love
Inside Of Love
Popular
Nada Surf
Popular
Popular
Cold To See Clear
Nada Surf
Cold To See Clear
Cold To See Clear
Friend Hospital
Nada Surf
Friend Hospital
Friend Hospital
Out Of The Dark
Nada Surf
Out Of The Dark
Out Of The Dark
Believe You're Mine
Nada Surf
Believe You're Mine
Believe You're Mine
Amateur
Nada Surf
Amateur
Amateur
Love and Anger
Nada Surf
Love and Anger
Love and Anger
There is A Light That Never Goes Out [Session Track]
Nada Surf
There is A Light That Never Goes Out [Session Track]
Hi Speed Soul [Session Track]
Nada Surf
Hi Speed Soul [Session Track]
Hi Speed Soul [Session Track]
Waiting for Something
Nada Surf
Waiting for Something
Waiting for Something
