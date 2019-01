Nada Surf is an American alternative rock band which currently consists of Matthew Caws (guitar, vocals), Ira Elliot (drums), Doug Gillard (guitar) and Daniel Lorca (bass, backing vocals). Based in New York City and formed in the 1990s, Nada Surf continues to tour. Their eighth album, You Know Who You Are, was a featured release on NPR in February 2016.

