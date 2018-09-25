Vassily LobanovBorn 2 January 1947
Vassily Lobanov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1947-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9a2a3bf-32a6-4985-826d-85fcea629b53
Vassily Lobanov Biography (Wikipedia)
Vasily Pavlovich Lobanov also Vassily Lobanov (Васи́лий Па́влович Лоба́нов, born 2 January 1947) is a Russian composer and pianist.
Lobanov studied at the Moscow Conservatory from 1963 to 1971: piano with Lev Naumov and composition with Sergey Balasanyan. He also studied with Yuri Kholopov (analysis) and Alfred Schnittke (instrumentation). From 1997 he has been professor for piano at the 'Hochschule für Musik' in Cologne, Germany. He has lived in Germany since 1991.
He has composed operas, concertos, chamber and piano music, playing in recitals together with the violinist Oleg Kagan and cellist Natalia Gutman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vassily Lobanov Tracks
Sort by
Tango (Lento) from "La revue de Cuisine" (1930)
Bohuslav Martinu
Tango (Lento) from "La revue de Cuisine" (1930)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
Tango (Lento) from "La revue de Cuisine" (1930)
Last played on
Back to artist