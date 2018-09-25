Vasily Pavlovich Lobanov also Vassily Lobanov (Васи́лий Па́влович Лоба́нов, born 2 January 1947) is a Russian composer and pianist.

Lobanov studied at the Moscow Conservatory from 1963 to 1971: piano with Lev Naumov and composition with Sergey Balasanyan. He also studied with Yuri Kholopov (analysis) and Alfred Schnittke (instrumentation). From 1997 he has been professor for piano at the 'Hochschule für Musik' in Cologne, Germany. He has lived in Germany since 1991.

He has composed operas, concertos, chamber and piano music, playing in recitals together with the violinist Oleg Kagan and cellist Natalia Gutman.