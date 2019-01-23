Claudie Fritsch-Mentrop (born 25 December 1952), known by her stage name Desireless, is a French singer. Between 1986 and 1988, her hit single "Voyage, voyage" made it to number one in many European and Asian single charts and sold over five million copies.

She still releases new albums and performs live. Here is a quote of the biography which can be found on the official website of Desireless:

″Desireless has just released a new album with Operation of the Sun (Antoine Aureche). Since 2012 up to now, they are touring all over the world.″