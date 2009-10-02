Scar SymmetryFormed April 2004
Scar Symmetry
2004-04
Scar Symmetry Biography (Wikipedia)
Scar Symmetry is a Swedish metal band from Avesta in Dalarna County, Sweden, formed in 2004. The band has released six albums, with seven released singles. They are currently signed to Nuclear Blast records.
