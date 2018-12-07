The Enemy (The Enemy UK in the United States) were an English indie rock band formed in Coventry in 2006. The band's debut album We'll Live and Die in These Towns (2007) went straight to Number 1 in the UK Albums Chart on release. Their second album Music for the People (2008) went to Number 2 on the UK Albums Chart. Streets in the Sky, their third studio album, was released on 21 May 2012 and was also their third UK top 10 album. Their fourth studio album, It's Automatic, was released on 9 October 2015. Despite early success in the charts, all their albums were met with mixed to negative reviews, with Streets in the Sky being considered by many critics as one of the worst albums of 2012.

The band are on indefinite hiatus as of 2016.