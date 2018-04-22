Eifion WynBorn 2 May 1867. Died 13 October 1926
Eifion Wyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1867-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b99f9f50-624a-4bf5-abe7-5bb1a4f718f1
Eifion Wyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Eliseus Williams (2 May 1867 – 13 October 1926), better known by his bardic name "Eifion Wyn", was a Welsh language poet, born at Porthmadog in Caernarfonshire, Wales. The primary school in the town of Porthmadog where he lived is named after him.
His best known volumes are Telynegion Maes a Môr (1906) and Caniadau'r Allt (1927), the latter of which was published posthumously.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eifion Wyn Tracks
Sort by
Blaenwern
W.Penfro Rowlands, Cynulleidfa Capel Y Tabernacl Treforys & Eifion Wyn
Blaenwern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blaenwern
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Sirioldeb (Un Fendith Dyro I'm)
Joseph Parry
Sirioldeb (Un Fendith Dyro I'm)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sirioldeb (Un Fendith Dyro I'm)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist