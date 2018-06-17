Johnny DesmondBorn 14 November 1919. Died 6 September 1985
Johnny Desmond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b99e931e-a333-4f25-86f3-3ee6bf214f7b
Johnny Desmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Desmond (born Giovanni Alfredo De Simone; November 14, 1919 – September 6, 1985) was an American singer who was popular during the 1950s and 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Desmond Tracks
Sort by
Beyond The Sea
Johnny Desmond
Beyond The Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond The Sea
Last played on
My Heart Stood Still
Johnny Desmond
My Heart Stood Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Heart Stood Still
Last played on
Symphony
Johnny Desmond
Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony
Last played on
I'll be Seeing You
Johnny Desmond
I'll be Seeing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll be Seeing You
Last played on
The Partys Over
Johnny Desmond
The Partys Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Partys Over
Last played on
Old Devil Moon
Johnny Desmond
Old Devil Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Devil Moon
Last played on
This Can't Be Love
Johnny Desmond
This Can't Be Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Can't Be Love
Last played on
The Last Time I Saw Paris
Johnny Desmond
The Last Time I Saw Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Time I Saw Paris
Last played on
Amor
Johnny Desmond
Amor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amor
Last played on
Theres A Small Hotel
Johnny Desmond
Theres A Small Hotel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theres A Small Hotel
Last played on
I'll Remember April
Johnny Desmond
I'll Remember April
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Remember April
Last played on
Night And Day
Johnny Desmond
Night And Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night And Day
Last played on
ALL THE THINGS YOU ARE
Johnny Desmond
ALL THE THINGS YOU ARE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ALL THE THINGS YOU ARE
Last played on
Just Say I Love Her
Johnny Desmond
Just Say I Love Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Say I Love Her
Last played on
I'll Walk Alone
Johnny Desmond
I'll Walk Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Walk Alone
Last played on
Long Ago and Far Away
Johnny Desmond
Long Ago and Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Ago and Far Away
Last played on
The Yellow Rose of Texas
Johnny Desmond
The Yellow Rose of Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Yellow Rose of Texas
Last played on
Johnny Desmond Links
Back to artist