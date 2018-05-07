Anthony LaMarca is a drummer, guitarist, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and co-founder of Primary Records. He is currently a member of The War on Drugs, joining the band on its tour in support of its third studio album, Lost in the Dream (2014), and contributing to their follow-up, A Deeper Understanding (2017).

Native to Youngstown, Ohio, LaMarca took part in the local music scene. Promptly upon graduating from The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in 2009, LaMarca joined St. Vincent as drummer and toured extensively in support of her Actor release. Annie Clark (of St. Vincent) is quoted saying: "Anthony LaMarca is [a] boy wonder, boy genius. He graduated from college and then the next day he went on tour with me, forever. He's just a delight. He's so funny. He came in and tried out and he's just like, everything about what he did was meticulous. Like, he had a very good sounding snare and he brought it. Everything about it—about him—you could tell there was care and thought put into everything he did." His style has also been referred to as a "laid-back Levon Helm-style pocket to rigid Kraftwerkian tick-tock[…]."