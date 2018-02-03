John GayBorn 30 June 1685. Died 4 December 1732
John Gay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1685-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b99916a0-eb72-4145-80ad-1b4516db1d5f
John Gay Biography (Wikipedia)
John Gay (30 June 1685 – 4 December 1732) was an English poet and dramatist and member of the Scriblerus Club. He is best remembered for The Beggar's Opera (1728), a ballad opera. The characters, including Captain Macheath and Polly Peachum, became household names.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Gay Tracks
Sort by
The Beggar's Opera - Let Us Take The Road (March In 'Rinaldo)
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera - Let Us Take The Road (March In 'Rinaldo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture; Let us take the road (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Overture; Let us take the road (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture; Let us take the road (The Beggar's Opera)
Last played on
Over the hills and far away
John Gay
Over the hills and far away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over the hills and far away
Last played on
The Beggar's Opera - Let Us Take The Road
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera - Let Us Take The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera - Let Us Take The Road
Performer
Last played on
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
Last played on
The Beggar’s Opera: My Heart Was So Free; Were I Laid on Greenland’s Coast
Nicholas Ward
The Beggar’s Opera: My Heart Was So Free; Were I Laid on Greenland’s Coast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Beggar’s Opera: My Heart Was So Free; Were I Laid on Greenland’s Coast
Last played on
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
John Gay
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v8r.jpglink
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Last played on
Overture (Beggars’ Opera, Prologue)
Richard Bonynge
Overture (Beggars’ Opera, Prologue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v8r.jpglink
Overture (Beggars’ Opera, Prologue)
Last played on
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Richard Jackson, Broadside Band, John Gay, Adrian Thompson, Anne Dawson, Bronwen Mills, Charles Daniels & Jeremy Barlow
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Performer
Last played on
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Broadside Band, John Gay & Jeremy Barlow
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Performer
Last played on
Beggars Opera: Virgins are like their fair flowers
John Gay
Beggars Opera: Virgins are like their fair flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beggars Opera: Air 38 Why HOW Now Madam Flirt Good Morrow Gossip
John Gay
Beggars Opera: Air 38 Why HOW Now Madam Flirt Good Morrow Gossip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beggars Opera: Air 1 - Through the Employment of Life An Old Woman Clothed in Gray
John Gay
Beggars Opera: Air 1 - Through the Employment of Life An Old Woman Clothed in Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beggars Opera: Mr Bevereidges Maggot
John Gay
Beggars Opera: Mr Bevereidges Maggot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beggars Opera: When My Hero in Court Appears
John Gay
Beggars Opera: When My Hero in Court Appears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera (Overture)
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera (Overture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera (Overture)
Fill every glass (The Beggar's Opera, Act II)
Argo Chamber Orchestra, John Gay & Richard Austin
Fill every glass (The Beggar's Opera, Act II)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fill every glass (The Beggar's Opera, Act II)
Performer
Last played on
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
John Gay
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Last played on
Now Ponder Well' from Act 1 of 'The Beggar's Opera
John Gay
Now Ponder Well' from Act 1 of 'The Beggar's Opera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera - Over the Hills and Far Away
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera - Over the Hills and Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera - Song 21 'Man is depressed with cares'
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera - Song 21 'Man is depressed with cares'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera - Song 52 'Hither dear husband, turn your eyes'
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera - Song 52 'Hither dear husband, turn your eyes'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera - Song 38 entitled 'Why how now madam flirt'
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera - Song 38 entitled 'Why how now madam flirt'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera - Overture
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera - Overture
Last played on
Fill Every Glass (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Fill Every Glass (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera (Act 1)
John Gay
The Beggar's Opera (Act 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Opera (Act 1)
Last played on
Were I Laid On Greenland's Coast
Argo Chamber Ensemble
Were I Laid On Greenland's Coast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Were I Laid On Greenland's Coast
Performer
Last played on
Were I Laid on Greenland's Coast (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Were I Laid on Greenland's Coast (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Would I Might Be Hanged (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Would I Might Be Hanged (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring John Gay
John Gay Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist