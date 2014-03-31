LukeAka Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew). Born 22 December 1960
Luke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b997f5fa-a728-407f-ba2d-4c43c7d883fd
Luke Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Roderick Campbell (born December 22, 1960), also known as Luke Skyywalker, Uncle Luke and simply Luke, is an American rapper, promoter, record executive, and actor. He is best known for being the former leader of rap group 2 Live Crew, and star of his own short-lived show on VH1, Luke's Parental Advisory. As a result of one of the group's songs, which used a parody of Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman", Campbell was party to Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc., which was argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. As a result, the Miami New Times described Campbell as "the man whose booty-shaking madness once made the U.S. Supreme Court stand up for free speech".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luke Tracks
Sort by
It's Your Birthday
Luke
It's Your Birthday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Your Birthday
Last played on
Shake What Ya Momma Gave Ya!
Luke
Shake What Ya Momma Gave Ya!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake What Ya Momma Gave Ya!
Last played on
Save Me
Luke
Save Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save Me
Last played on
Luke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist