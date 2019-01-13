Paso Doble
Paso Doble is a German NDW band that formed in 1983. Very popular in Germany, their songs Computerliebe, Herz An Herz and Fantasie have appeared on several Best of NDW/new wave compilations. They are well known for their unique sound as well as their unusual style and choreography, which had a Spanish style to go with the band's name, Paso Doble being a style of Spanish dance.
