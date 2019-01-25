James & Bobby PurifyFormed 1965
James & Bobby Purify
1965
James & Bobby Purify Biography (Wikipedia)
James & Bobby Purify were an R&B singing duo, whose biggest hits were "I'm Your Puppet" in 1966, which reached number six in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and in a re-recorded version number 12 in the UK Singles Chart (in April 1976), and "Let Love Come Between Us" in 1967, which reached number 23 in the US. The original "Bobby Purify" (Robert Lee Dickey) was replaced by a second "Bobby Purify" (Ben Moore) in the 1970s.
I'm Your Puppet
James & Bobby Purify
I'm Your Puppet
I'm Your Puppet
Morning Glory
James & Bobby Purify
Morning Glory
Morning Glory
Let Love Come Between Us
James & Bobby Purify
Let Love Come Between Us
Let Love Come Between Us
I Don't Know What It Is You Got
James & Bobby Purify
I Don't Know What It Is You Got
Shake A Tail Feather
James & Bobby Purify
Shake A Tail Feather
Shake A Tail Feather
I Was Born To Lose Out
James & Bobby Purify
I Was Born To Lose Out
Let Love Come Between Us
James & Bobby Purify
Let Love Come Between Us
