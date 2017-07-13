Marie-Catherine GirodBorn 19 August 1949
Marie-Catherine Girod
1949-08-19
Marie-Catherine Girod Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie-Catherine Girod (born 19 August 1949) is a French classical pianist.
Piano Quartet in G Minor, Op 7 (1869)
Alexis de Castillon
Ensemble
Nocturne No 3 in A flat major, Op 33
Gabriel Fauré
Impromptu No 2 in F minor, Op 31
Gabriel Fauré
Barcarolle No 1 in E flat major, Op 26
Gabriel Fauré
Dans les dunes par un clair matin (La Maison dans les Dunes)
Marie-Catherine Girod
Performer
