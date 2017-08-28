Mega BantonBorn 1972
Mega Banton
1972
Mega Banton Biography (Wikipedia)
Mega Banton (born Garth Williams, 1974) is a Jamaican dancehall deejay who came to prominence in the early 1990s.
Mega Banton Tracks
Sound Bwoy Killing
Urkle Dance
Laws of a Gangster
Hooligan
My Sound Champion
Champions League (Ni**a in it)
Champion's League
Gold
Some Bwoy Fi Know
Gangnam Badman Style
Nuh Pity
No Pity
Sound Boy Killing (Remix)
Stay Fly
Grindin' Remix
Hot gal
Dem A Pree
