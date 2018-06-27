KotoItalian 80's synth pop group
Koto
Koto Biography (Wikipedia)
Koto is an Italian synthpop group that originally consisted of Anfrando Maiola and Stefano Cundari, later with the Dutch composer Michiel van der Kuy.
Koto Tracks
Visitors
Visitors
Jabdah
Jabdah
Chinese Revenge (Dub version)
