Ray Biography (Wikipedia)
Reika Nakayama (中山 怜香 Nakayama Reika, born October 14, 1990), better known by her stage name Ray, is a Japanese singer and radio personality from Hokkaido. She signed to Geneon Universal Entertainment.
lull〜そして僕らは〜
