Charles SingletonComposer/lyricist. Born 17 September 1913. Died 12 December 1985
Charles Fowler Singleton Jr. (September 17, 1913 – December 12, 1985), known as Charlie "Hoss" Singleton, was an American songwriter, best known for having co-written the lyrics for "Strangers in the Night" and "Moon Over Naples" (later covered as "Spanish Eyes").
Singleton wrote or co-wrote over a thousand songs. "Strangers in the Night" reached number-one on the Billboard charts for Frank Sinatra, and the Elvis Presley version of "Spanish Eyes" had sales of over three million copies.
