Tim Rose. Born 23 September 1940. Died 24 September 2002
Tim Rose
1940-09-23
Tim Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Alan Patrick Rose (September 23, 1940 – September 24, 2002), was an American singer and songwriter who spent much of his life in London, England, and had more success in Europe than in his native country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Rose Tracks
Morning Dew
Tim Rose
Morning Dew
Morning Dew
Last played on
Snowed In
Tim Rose
Snowed In
Snowed In
Last played on
Hey Joe
Tim Rose
Hey Joe
Hey Joe
Last played on
I Got A Lonliness
Tim Rose
I Got A Lonliness
I Got A Lonliness
Last played on
I'm Gonna Be Strong
Tim Rose
I'm Gonna Be Strong
I'm Gonna Be Strong
Last played on
Raoanoke
Tim Rose
Raoanoke
Raoanoke
Last played on
Foggy Mountain Breakdown On Rye With Mustard (Top Gear session 1.7.1968)
Tim Rose
Foggy Mountain Breakdown On Rye With Mustard (Top Gear session 1.7.1968)
Long Haired Boy (Top Gear session 1.7.1968)
Tim Rose
Long Haired Boy (Top Gear session 1.7.1968)
Long Haired Boy (Top Gear session 1.7.1968)
Last played on
I Guess It's Over (Top Gear session 1.7.1968)
Tim Rose
I Guess It's Over (Top Gear session 1.7.1968)
Roanoke (Top Gear session 1.7.21968)
Tim Rose
Roanoke (Top Gear session 1.7.21968)
Roanoke (Top Gear session 1.7.21968)
Last played on
Hey Joe (You Shot Your Woman Down)
Tim Rose
Hey Joe (You Shot Your Woman Down)
Hey Joe (You Shot Your Woman Down)
Last played on
American Son
Tim Rose
American Son
American Son
Last played on
I Know These These Two People
Tim Rose
I Know These These Two People
Old Man
Tim Rose
Old Man
Old Man
Last played on
Let There Be Love
Tim Rose
Let There Be Love
Let There Be Love
Last played on
You're Slipping Away From Me
Tim Rose
You're Slipping Away From Me
You're Slipping Away From Me
Last played on
(Hey Joe) Blue Steel '44
Tim Rose
(Hey Joe) Blue Steel '44
(Hey Joe) Blue Steel '44
Last played on
