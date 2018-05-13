Wally Stott & His Orchestra
Wally Stott & His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b988d149-cb89-46bf-add8-ef3cb739696f
Tracks
Sort by
I'll See You Again
Noël Coward
I'll See You Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnv3.jpglink
I'll See You Again
Last played on
Crazy Rhythm
Max Geldray
Crazy Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Rhythm
Last played on
Rotten Row
Wally Stott & His Orchestra
Rotten Row
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rotten Row
Last played on
Mr Pastrys Polka
Wally Stott & His Orchestra
Mr Pastrys Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Pastrys Polka
Last played on
The Cat From Coos Bay
Wally Stott & His Orchestra
The Cat From Coos Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cat From Coos Bay
Last played on
Music Hall Burlesque
Wally Stott & His Orchestra
Music Hall Burlesque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Hall Burlesque
Last played on
Westminster Waltz
Wally Stott & His Orchestra
Westminster Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Westminster Waltz
Last played on
Red River Rose
Wally Stott & His Orchestra
Red River Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red River Rose
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist