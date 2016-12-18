Western FlyerFormed 1992. Disbanded 1997
Western Flyer
1992
Western Flyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Western Flyer was an American country music band founded in 1992 by Danny Myrick (lead vocals, bass guitar), Chris Marion (keyboards, vocals), T. J. Klay (harmonica, mandolin, vocals), Bruce Gust (drums, vocals), Steve Charles (lead guitar, vocals), and Roger Helton (acoustic guitar, banjo, vocals). The band released two albums for Step One Records, as well as six singles. Their highest peaking single is "What Will You Do with M-E?", which reached No. 32 on the Billboard country charts in 1996. After Western Flyer disbanded, Marion joined the Little River Band, and Myrick began writing songs for other artists.
Western Flyer Tracks
Carroll County Blues
Western Flyer
Carroll County Blues
Carroll County Blues
