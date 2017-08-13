Lumen Valo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9847c9b-3fad-4b70-af7d-4cbcb5828106
Lumen Valo Tracks
Sort by
Lux aurumque
Eric Whitacre
Lux aurumque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Lux aurumque
Last played on
Nightingales (No.5 of Seven Poems of Robert Bridges)
Gerald Finzi
Nightingales (No.5 of Seven Poems of Robert Bridges)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Nightingales (No.5 of Seven Poems of Robert Bridges)
Last played on
The Blue Bird
Charles Villiers Stanford
The Blue Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
The Blue Bird
Last played on
Lumen Valo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist