Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale is an orchestra based in San Francisco, which is dedicated to historically informed performance of Baroque, Classical and early Romantic music on original instruments. It was founded in 1981 by harpsichordist, teacher, and early music pioneer Laurette Goldberg (1932-2005). The ensemble added the Philharmonia Chorale in 1995. Its current Music Director is Nicholas McGegan, who has held that position since 1985.

Philharmonia performs a six-concert subscription season in three cities in the San Francisco Bay Area -- San Francisco, Berkeley, and Atherton/Palo Alto—and is regularly heard on tour in United States and internationally.