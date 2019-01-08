Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & ChoraleFormed 1981
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05bxzv8.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b983871c-4d6e-45fe-bf6a-0a8211374c6c
Biography (Wikipedia)
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale is an orchestra based in San Francisco, which is dedicated to historically informed performance of Baroque, Classical and early Romantic music on original instruments. It was founded in 1981 by harpsichordist, teacher, and early music pioneer Laurette Goldberg (1932-2005). The ensemble added the Philharmonia Chorale in 1995. Its current Music Director is Nicholas McGegan, who has held that position since 1985.
Philharmonia performs a six-concert subscription season in three cities in the San Francisco Bay Area -- San Francisco, Berkeley, and Atherton/Palo Alto—and is regularly heard on tour in United States and internationally.
Tracks
Water music suite in D
George Frideric Handel
Water music suite in D
Water music suite in D
Last played on
There honour comes, a pilgrim grey (Alfred)
Thomas Arne
There honour comes, a pilgrim grey (Alfred)
There honour comes, a pilgrim grey (Alfred)
Last played on
Flute Concerto in D major, RV428 'The Goldfinch' (1st movt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Flute Concerto in D major, RV428 'The Goldfinch' (1st movt)
Flute Concerto in D major, RV428 'The Goldfinch' (1st movt)
Last played on
Angels ever bright and fair (Theodora)
George Frideric Handel
Angels ever bright and fair (Theodora)
Angels ever bright and fair (Theodora)
Last played on
Cara speme (Giulio Cesare in Egitto)
George Frideric Handel
Cara speme (Giulio Cesare in Egitto)
Cara speme (Giulio Cesare in Egitto)
Last played on
Symphony No 67 in F major (4th mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 67 in F major (4th mvt)
Symphony No 67 in F major (4th mvt)
Last played on
Va col canto lusingando (Clori, Tirsi et Fileno, HWV96)
George Frideric Handel
Va col canto lusingando (Clori, Tirsi et Fileno, HWV96)
Va col canto lusingando (Clori, Tirsi et Fileno, HWV96)
Last played on
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas: 'When I am laid in earth'; With drooping wings ye Cupids come'
Henry Purcell
Last played on
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas: 'When I am laid in earth'; With drooping wings ye Cupids come'
Dido and Aeneas: 'When I am laid in earth'; With drooping wings ye Cupids come'
Last played on
Symphony No.57 in D major
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.57 in D major
Symphony No.57 in D major
Last played on
Suite in D major, HWV 349, 'Water Music' (Alla hornpipe)
George Frideric Handel
Suite in D major, HWV 349, 'Water Music' (Alla hornpipe)
Suite in D major, HWV 349, 'Water Music' (Alla hornpipe)
Last played on
Suite from Naïs (Overture)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Suite from Naïs (Overture)
Suite from Naïs (Overture)
Last played on
Il Vespero di Santa Cecilia: Deus in adiutorium; Cantantibus organis; Dixit Domi
Alessandro Scarlatti
Last played on
Alessandro Scarlatti
Il Vespero di Santa Cecilia: Deus in adiutorium; Cantantibus organis; Dixit Domi
Il Vespero di Santa Cecilia: Deus in adiutorium; Cantantibus organis; Dixit Domi
Last played on
Piano Concerto in F major, K.459
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto in F major, K.459
Piano Concerto in F major, K.459
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas: Overture & opening of Act I
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas: Overture & opening of Act I
Dido and Aeneas: Overture & opening of Act I
Last played on
Symphony no. 57 in D major H.1.5 - 2nd movt Adagio
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no. 57 in D major H.1.5 - 2nd movt Adagio
Symphony no. 57 in D major H.1.5 - 2nd movt Adagio
Last played on
Alfred, masque; Rule Britannia!
Thomas Arne
Alfred, masque; Rule Britannia!
Alfred, masque; Rule Britannia!
Last played on
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music' (Aria)
George Frideric Handel
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music' (Aria)
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music' (Aria)
Last played on
Symphony No 68 in B flat major (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 68 in B flat major (1st mvt)
Symphony No 68 in B flat major (1st mvt)
Last played on
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music' (Bourrée)
George Frideric Handel
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music' (Bourrée)
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music' (Bourrée)
Last played on
Nais: Overture, Entree majestueuse, Sarabande, Gavotte vive, Rigaudons
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Nais: Overture, Entree majestueuse, Sarabande, Gavotte vive, Rigaudons
Nais: Overture, Entree majestueuse, Sarabande, Gavotte vive, Rigaudons
Last played on
Teseo - opera
George Frideric Handel
Teseo - opera
Teseo - opera
Last played on
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349 (feat. Nicholas McGegan & Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
George Frideric Handel
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349 (feat. Nicholas McGegan & Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale)
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349 (feat. Nicholas McGegan & Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale)
Last played on
Symphony No. 4 (3rd Mvt.)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 4 (3rd Mvt.)
Symphony No. 4 (3rd Mvt.)
Last played on
Alfred - masque extract
Jennifer Smith, David Daniels, Thomas Arne, Jamie MacDougall, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorale & Nicholas McGegan
Alfred - masque extract
Alfred - masque extract
Last played on
Alfred - masque
Jennifer Smith, David Daniels, Thomas Arne, Christine Brandes, Jamie MacDougall, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorale & Nicholas McGegan
Alfred - masque
Alfred - masque
Last played on
Loure grave from La Temple de la Gloire
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Loure grave from La Temple de la Gloire
Loure grave from La Temple de la Gloire
Last played on
Past BBC Events
