Leon Vynehall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0690x07.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b98202d3-4fb4-4e32-9ff3-b9e1987d02cf
Leon Vynehall Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Vynehall is a British producer and DJ. He produces house, deep house and downtempo. His EP Music for the Uninvited was released to critical acclaim in March 2014. His second EP Rojus, was released on 1 April 2016, also receiving positive reviews. In April 2018, Vynehall announced his debut full-length album Nothing Is Still, due for release June 2018. This coincided with his signing to UK independent label Ninja Tune.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leon Vynehall Tracks
Sort by
Envelopes (Chapter VI)
Leon Vynehall
Envelopes (Chapter VI)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Envelopes (Chapter VI)
Last played on
English Oak (Chapter VII)
Leon Vynehall
English Oak (Chapter VII)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
English Oak (Chapter VII)
Last played on
Envelopes
Leon Vynehall
Envelopes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Envelopes
Last played on
Movements Chapter 3
Leon Vynehall
Movements Chapter 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Movements Chapter 3
Last played on
Trouble Parts I, II & III
Leon Vynehall
Trouble Parts I, II & III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Trouble Parts I, II & III
Last played on
Kiburu's
Leon Vynehall
Kiburu's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Kiburu's
Last played on
Blush
Leon Vynehall
Blush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Blush
Last played on
Movements (Chapter III)
Leon Vynehall
Movements (Chapter III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Movements (Chapter III)
Last played on
From The Sea/It Looms (Chapters I & II)
Leon Vynehall
From The Sea/It Looms (Chapters I & II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
English Oak
Leon Vynehall
English Oak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
English Oak
Last played on
Midnight On Rainbow Road
Leon Vynehall
Midnight On Rainbow Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Movements
Leon Vynehall
Movements
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Movements
Last played on
Trouble - Parts I, II, & III (Chapter V)
Leon Vynehall
Trouble - Parts I, II, & III (Chapter V)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
English Oak
Leon Vynehall
English Oak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
English Oak
Last played on
Drinking It In Again Chapter VI
Leon Vynehall
Drinking It In Again Chapter VI
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Drinking It In Again Chapter VI
Last played on
Ice Cream Chapter VIII
Leon Vynehall
Ice Cream Chapter VIII
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Ice Cream Chapter VIII
Last played on
Inside The Deku Tree
Leon Vynehall
Inside The Deku Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Inside The Deku Tree
Last played on
It Breaks (Chapter IX)
Leon Vynehall
It Breaks (Chapter IX)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690x3d.jpglink
Upcoming Events
13
Feb
2019
Leon Vynehall
Sneaky Pete's, Edinburgh, UK
9
Mar
2019
Leon Vynehall, Ploy, Dave Clarke and Jay Clarke
fabric, London, UK
7
Jun
2019
Leon Vynehall, Diplo, Pusha T, Earl Sweatshirt, Deerhunter, Skepta, Jorja Smith, Jungle, Todd Terje, Tiga, Modeselektor, Julia Holter, George Fitzgerald, Actress, Methyl Ethel, Sinkane, Erol Alkan, Seth Troxler, HÆLOS, jpegmafia, Mall Grab, Kelly Lee Owens, Octavian, The Black Madonna, Red Axes, MorMor, Denis Sulta, Skee Mask, DJ Seinfeld, Marie Davidson, Channel Tres, Boy Azooga, Mella Dee, Pip Blom, Bonobo (DJ Set), HAAi, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Eclair Fifi, COURTESY, Rachel Chinouriri and Lost Souls Of Saturn
Meridian Water, London, UK
Leon Vynehall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist