Taarka is a Lyons, Colorado-based musical group, originally formed in Portland, Oregon in 2001 by the husband/wife team of David Tiller (mandolin) and Enion Pelta-Tiller (violin). The group originally included Jarrod Kaplan on percussion and James Whiton on stand-up bass. Since their departure Taarka has largely consisted of a rotating membership. Recent Taarka contributors include Dale Largent on percussion, Daniel Plane on cello, and Troy Robey on bass.