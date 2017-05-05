TaarkaFormed 2001
Taarka
2001
Taarka Biography (Wikipedia)
Taarka is a Lyons, Colorado-based musical group, originally formed in Portland, Oregon in 2001 by the husband/wife team of David Tiller (mandolin) and Enion Pelta-Tiller (violin). The group originally included Jarrod Kaplan on percussion and James Whiton on stand-up bass. Since their departure Taarka has largely consisted of a rotating membership. Recent Taarka contributors include Dale Largent on percussion, Daniel Plane on cello, and Troy Robey on bass.
Taarka Tracks
Carried Away
Retreat
Polyamorous Pollyann
Athena
Fading Mystery
Look At Miss Ohio
MISS OHIO (LAY LOW)
