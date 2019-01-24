Fern Kinney
Fern Kinney Biography (Wikipedia)
Fern Kinney (born Fern Kinney-Lewis), is an American R&B and disco singer, who is best remembered for her releases, "Groove Me" and "Together We Are Beautiful".
Fern Kinney Tracks
Together We Are Beautiful
Baby Let Me Kiss You
Groove Me (12")
Love Me Tonight
We Are Beautiful
