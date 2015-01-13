Thomas Denver Jonsson (real name Thomas Jonsson) (born 1979) is an artist of the Swedish indie/folk underground scene. With an expression equally from the contemporary scene (M. Ward, Cat Power, Bright Eyes) and the songsmiths' golden era (Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan).

Has toured extensively in Europe and a few appearances in US. Has done a number of albums and collaborations (with artists such as Jennie Stearns, Rosie Thomas, Damien Jurado, Ned Oldham, Bobby Baby, Dear Euphoria and C-J Larsgarden). He's currently working on his 6th solo album Transit.