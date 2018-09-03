Logan Brill
Logan Brill
Logan Brill Biography (Wikipedia)
Logan Brill is an American singer/songwriter from Knoxville, Tennessee. She currently writes for Carnival Music and released her debut album, Walking Wires (Carnival Recording Company) in October 2013. Her musical style has been described as a combination of country, roots, blues, and Americana.
Logan Brill Tracks
Far Cry From You
World Still Round
Scars
I Wish You Loved Me
Break Each Other's Hearts (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
No Such Thing As Ghosts
Where Rainbows Never Die
The Bees
