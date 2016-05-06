Michael C. BrewerConductor. Born 1945
Michael C. Brewer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b97851a3-8207-42ce-9688-f0730da49881
Michael C. Brewer Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Curtis Brewer (born 1945) is a former British music teacher and choral conductor. He was the founding musical director of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain and had been Director of Music for Chetham's School of Music in the 1980s and early 1990s. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1995, but was stripped of the honour in 2013 following his conviction on five counts of indecent assault against a girl who had been one of his pupils.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael C. Brewer Tracks
Sort by
All in the April evening
Hugh Roberton
All in the April evening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All in the April evening
Last played on
As torrents in summer (King Olaf, Op 30)
Edward Elgar
As torrents in summer (King Olaf, Op 30)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
As torrents in summer (King Olaf, Op 30)
Last played on
All in the April Evening - partsong for 4 voices (feat. Glasgow Orpheus Choir)
Hugh Roberton
All in the April Evening - partsong for 4 voices (feat. Glasgow Orpheus Choir)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All in the April Evening - partsong for 4 voices (feat. Glasgow Orpheus Choir)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 37 - Proms Millenium Youth Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecx8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-12T16:22:07
12
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 37 - Proms Millenium Youth Day
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist