Sarah MartinUK violinist, member of Belle and Sebastian. Born 12 February 1974
Sarah Martin
Sarah Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Martin (born 12 February 1974) is the violin player and one of the primary vocalists in the Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian. Besides violin, Martin plays recorder, stylophone, melodica, guitar and flute. She joined the band right before the recording of If You're Feeling Sinister (1996). She was born in Blackburn, England.
