Wolfgang Amadeus MozartBorn 27 January 1756. Died 5 December 1791
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Biography (BBC)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg in 1756, the son of a violinist at the court of the local Prince-Archbishop. His father, recognising early the boy’s extraordinary musical talents, proceeded to take him on performing tours throughout Europe so that he could be exposed to as wide a range of musical styles and cultural milieux as possible. By the age of 16 Mozart had visited England, Italy, France and Germany, had met many important musical and political figures, and had had three operas performed in Milan.
It was the sort of education he could never have gained in Salzburg; and, while the constant travelling may have contributed to his lifelong poor health, it was doubtless also a major factor in the formation of his cosmopolitan musical style.
Throughout the 1770s, however, Mozart was a member of the Salzburg orchestra. Growing frustration with his position led him to try his luck in Mannheim and Paris in 1777–8, but the trip brought only disappointment and within a few months he was back in Salzburg. A breakthrough of sorts came when a commission from Munich led to his first great opera, Idomeneo (1781), a work into which he poured all of the musical experience he had so far gained.
The year 1781 finally saw him break with Salzburg and move to the musically more sophisticated Vienna, where he embarked on the life of a freelance composer, pianist and teacher. At first he enjoyed considerable success, particularly as a pianist in his own concertos and with his lively comic opera Die Entführung aus dem Serail (1782). There followed three of his greatest operatic masterpieces – The Marriage of Figaro (1786), Don Giovanni (1787) and Così fan tutte (1790) – but by the time of the last his popularity had waned and he found himself seriously in debt. He died in December 1791, not long after the successful premiere of his final opera, The Magic Flute.
Profile by Lindsay Kemp © BBC
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (27 January 1756 – 5 December 1791), baptised as Johannes Chrysostomus Wolfgangus Theophilus Mozart, was a prolific and influential composer of the classical era.
Born in Salzburg, Mozart showed prodigious ability from his earliest childhood. Already competent on keyboard and violin, he composed from the age of five and performed before European royalty. At 17, Mozart was engaged as a musician at the Salzburg court but grew restless and traveled in search of a better position. While visiting Vienna in 1781, he was dismissed from his Salzburg position. He chose to stay in the capital, where he achieved fame but little financial security. During his final years in Vienna, he composed many of his best-known symphonies, concertos, and operas, and portions of the Requiem, which was largely unfinished at the time of his early death at the age of 35. The circumstances of his death have been much mythologized.
He composed more than 600 works, many acknowledged as pinnacles of symphonic, concertante, chamber, operatic, and choral music. He is among the most enduringly popular of classical composers, and his influence is profound on subsequent Western art music. Ludwig van Beethoven composed his own early works in the shadow of Mozart, and Joseph Haydn wrote: "posterity will not see such a talent again in 100 years".
- Eimear Noone: the power of Mozarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h33ys.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h33ys.jpg2018-08-10T10:17:00.000ZJohn Eliot Gardiner brings out life and energy in Mozart's Requiem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06h338p
Eimear Noone: the power of Mozart
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d7tx5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d7tx5.jpg2018-07-27T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of undisputed master, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06frt8f
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Mozart: Don Giovannihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d7tx5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d7tx5.jpg2018-07-09T08:53:00.000ZBuilding a Library surveys recordings of Mozart's Don Giovanni.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d7tbf
Mozart: Don Giovanni
- Mozart: 'Prague' Symphony - No. 38 in D, K504https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01l69gs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01l69gs.jpg2017-12-30T12:02:00.000ZBuilding a Library surveys recordings of Mozart's 'Prague' Symphony - No. 38 in D, K504.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05scjrg
Mozart: 'Prague' Symphony - No. 38 in D, K504
- Mozart: Horn Quintethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024q7mb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024q7mb.jpg2017-09-16T12:34:00.000ZBuilding a Library makes a recommendation from recordings of Mozart's Horn Quintet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05g949s
Mozart: Horn Quintet
- Mozarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dm3w0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dm3w0.jpg2017-09-08T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the miraculous chamber music of Mozart's Vienna yearshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fh45z
Mozart
- Mozart: Violin Concerto No 3 in G major, K 216 (3rd mvt - excerpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0591k56.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0591k56.jpg2017-07-23T19:50:00.000ZAward-winning German violinist Isabelle Faust, the soloist in Mozart’s graceful Violin Concerto No 3.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0591h92
Mozart: Violin Concerto No 3 in G major, K 216 (3rd mvt - excerpt) (2017)
- Proms interval talks: An introduction to Mozart's Requiemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpg2016-08-26T22:03:00.000ZSara Mohr-Pietsch talks to Esther Cavett and Sir Nicholas Kenyon about Mozart's Requiem and the mythology around the music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04606tm
Proms interval talks: An introduction to Mozart's Requiem
- Proms interval talks: An Introduction to Mozart's Mass in C minorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpg2016-08-20T20:11:00.000ZIan Skelly talks to Matthew Head and Timothy Jones about Mozart's Mass in C minor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045c19t
Proms interval talks: An Introduction to Mozart's Mass in C minor
- Flash Prom with the Aurora Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0434q7w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0434q7w.jpg2016-07-31T14:13:00.000ZNicholas Collon and the Aurora Orchestra surprise shoppers at Westfield Centre in advance of their BBC Prom at the Royal Albert Hallhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0434q97
Flash Prom with the Aurora Orchestra
- Mozarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040dhy1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040dhy1.jpg2016-07-15T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores Mozart's relationship with his home city of Salzburg.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041kj0d
Mozart
- "... I have never heard anything so extraordinary in all of my life". Teodor Currentzis' recording of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ydvzt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ydvzt.jpg2016-06-15T10:54:00.000ZPianist James Rhodes reveals his favourite recording from the last 10 years: Teodor Currentzis' recording of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ydw02
"... I have never heard anything so extraordinary in all of my life". Teodor Currentzis' recording of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte.
- Mozart: Piano concerto No.24 in C minor, K491 (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phprk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phprk.jpg2016-04-20T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ny66f
Mozart: Piano concerto No.24 in C minor, K491 (extract)
- Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K219 'Turkish' (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ny0pq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ny0pq.jpg2016-04-20T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ny8j4
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K219 'Turkish' (extract)
- Mozart: Piano concerto No.22 in E flat, K482 (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph1j4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph1j4.jpg2016-04-20T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ph1y0
Mozart: Piano concerto No.22 in E flat, K482 (extract)
- Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K467 (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph2ll.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph2ll.jpg2016-04-20T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ph34y
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K467 (extract)
- Mozart: Clarinet concerto in A major, K.622 (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nxmch.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nxmch.jpg2016-04-19T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nxmpp
Mozart: Clarinet concerto in A major, K.622 (extract)
- Mozart : Requiem K.626 (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nxncq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nxncq.jpg2016-04-19T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nxnqq
Mozart : Requiem K.626 (extract)
Featured Works
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Tracks
Sort by
Sonata in C major K.545 for piano
Lucio Silla (Overture)
Rondo in D major, K 485
The Marriage of Figaro overture, K492
Serenade in C minor for wind octet, K 388 (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 15 in B flat major, K450
String Quartet in C major, K465 'Dissonance'
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
String Quartet in E flat major, K 428 (4th mvt)
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (3rd mvt)
9 Variations in C major on Dezede's arietta 'Lison dormait' for piano (K.264)
Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor, K 626, compl Süssmayr)
Adagio in C minor and Rondeau in C major, K 617
Exsultate, jubilate, K165 (1st mvt)
Adagio and Allegro in E flat major (K.Anh.C 17.07) for wind octet
Sonata in B flat major, K333
Violin Concerto No 1 in B flat major, K 207 (3rd mvt)
Marriage of Figaro
Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550: 4th mvt - Allegro assai
Piano Quintet in E flat major, K.452 (3rd mvt)
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495 (3rd mvt)
Requiem aeternam (Requiem (K.626) in D minor)
Adagio in E major, K. 261 for violin and orchestra
2nd Movement Of Clarinet Concerto
Lucio Silla: Overture (K.135)
String Quintet No.5 in D major K593
Violin Concerto No.3 in G major: II. Adagio
Violin Concerto No.1 in B flat: III. Presto
Ch'io mi scordi di te?, K 505
Flute Quartet in D major, K 285
Piano Sonata in B flat major, K.333 (3rd mvt)
Aria O wie angstlich, o wie feurig - from Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail
Piano Sonata in B flat major (K.570) (1789)
Trio for clarinet, viola and piano, K.498 'Kegelstatt Trio'
String Quartet in G major, K 80
Piano Sonata in E flat major, K 282
Trio for piano, clarinet and viola (K.498) in E flat major "Kegelstatt"
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (4th mvt)
Sonata for piano (K.576) in D major
Requiem (K.626) in D minor
Symphony No.39 in E flat major, K.543
String Quartet in B flat major, K 458, 'Hunt' (4th mvt)
Exsultate, jubilate - motet for soprano and orchestra (K 165)
Why, why, why are you in this place of fear? (The Magic Flute K 620: Act II)
The Magic Flute: Act 2 - Aria. 'Der Holle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen'
Divertimento in E-Flat Major, K. 563: VI. Allegro
Andante in C, KV 1a
Serenade in B flat major, K 361, 'Gran Partita' (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto No 21 in C major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
Latest Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart News
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Marimba perfection
-
Johann Sebastian Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2, No. 3 - Extract (Prom 63)
-
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No 5 in C minor - Excerpt
-
Colin Currie: the disturbing and beautiful musical landscape of Schubert
-
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
-
Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin
-
Joseph Haydn
-
Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, Op.20, No.3
-
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.30 in E, Op.109
-
Beethoven