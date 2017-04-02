Adventure ClubCanadian dubstep duo. Formed 2011
Adventure Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9696d80-70c9-4c3d-be9d-8a525b125d23
Adventure Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Adventure Club is a Canadian electronic dance music duo composed of Christian Srigley and Leighton James, based out of Montreal, Quebec. The duo began as a hardcore pop-punk band before venturing into electronic dance music in 2011. They are best known for their remixes of "Lullabies" by Yuna and "Crave You" from Flight Facilities. The duo's debut album Red // Blue was released on 2 December 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adventure Club Tracks
Sort by
Need Your Heart
Adventure Club
Need Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need Your Heart
Last played on
Retro City (Loudpvck Remix)
Adventure Club
Retro City (Loudpvck Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Retro City (Loudpvck Remix)
Last played on
Do I See Color (Big Gigantic Remix)
Adventure Club
Do I See Color (Big Gigantic Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I See Color (Big Gigantic Remix)
Last played on
Wonder (Luke Shay Remix) (feat. The Kite String Tangle)
Adventure Club
Wonder (Luke Shay Remix) (feat. The Kite String Tangle)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold
Adventure Club
Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold
Last played on
Thunder Clap
Adventure Club
Thunder Clap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunder Clap
Last played on
Need Your Heart (feat. Kai)
Adventure Club
Need Your Heart (feat. Kai)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need Your Heart (feat. Kai)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T16:15:51
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Similar Artists
Back to artist