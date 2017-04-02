Adventure Club is a Canadian electronic dance music duo composed of Christian Srigley and Leighton James, based out of Montreal, Quebec. The duo began as a hardcore pop-punk band before venturing into electronic dance music in 2011. They are best known for their remixes of "Lullabies" by Yuna and "Crave You" from Flight Facilities. The duo's debut album Red // Blue was released on 2 December 2016.