Young ChrisUS rapper Chris Ries. Born 1983
Young Chris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9692402-8b5e-4d30-807f-1fda7db397b3
Young Chris Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Chris (born Christopher Francis Ries, March 9, 1983) is an American rapper and songwriter. A member of Philadelphia rap duo Young Gunz, formerly signed to Roc-A-Fella Records through Beanie Sigel’s State Property collective, early success included the hit single "Can't Stop, Won't Stop". Signed in December 2010 as a solo artist to Universal Motown through producer/songwriter Rico Love’s label imprint Division1, Young Chris is currently working on his album release. Because of their homophonic names Ries is often confused with the rapper YC who used to perform as "Yung Chris" and incorrectly credited as the performer of the song "Racks".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
